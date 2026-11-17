Cyclone Akvan is expected to become stronger over the Bay of Bengal and move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, raising concerns across coastal districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a pre-cyclone warning for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha.

According to the latest IMD forecast issued on November 16, the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Monday. It may become a severe cyclonic storm by November 17 and further strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm.

The weather system is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20. Wind speeds may reach 120 to 130 kmph, with gusts of up to 145 kmph during landfall.

Heavy Rainfall Expected in Coastal Andhra

Cyclone Akvan is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to several coastal districts. North Andhra and other coastal regions may experience intense rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds.

The IMD has warned of rough sea conditions along the coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during the warning period.

Authorities on Alert

The state government and disaster management officials are monitoring the cyclone's movement and preparing for possible impacts. People living in coastal areas have been advised to follow official weather updates and safety instructions.

Farmers should also take precautions to protect harvested crops and agricultural produce from heavy rainfall.

The IMD is continuing to track Cyclone Akvan. Its intensity and movement will be monitored closely as it approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast.