A 24-year-old man from Hyderabad died after his elder brother allegedly shot him accidentally in Hicksville, New York, on November 14. The accused, aged 27, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and illegal weapon possession, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The victim, Mohammed Ibrahim Ahmed, was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his back. Police received an emergency 911 call at around 12.01 am near 459 South Broadway in Hicksville. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Elder Brother Arrested in Shooting Case

During the investigation, detectives found that Ibrahim's elder brother, Mohammed Basheer Ahmed, had allegedly fired his pistol while both brothers were inside the vehicle. Police said the gun went off accidentally.

However, authorities have not yet revealed what exactly happened before the weapon was fired or why the gun was inside the vehicle.

Basheer was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court and was remanded in custody. His next court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.

Family Seeks Help to Travel to the US

After the tragic incident, the brothers' relatives launched an online fundraiser to support the family and cover travel costs. According to the fundraiser, Ibrahim was studying at Long Island University.

His parents, Mohammed Jahangir Saheb and Arjuman Nazeer, are hoping to travel to the United States following their son's death.

Efforts to contact the family and their acquaintances for further details were unsuccessful. People familiar with the situation said the family was dealing with the tragedy while also attending to legal matters.

MBT Leader Expresses Grief

The incident came to public attention after MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan shared a post on X expressing his sadness over the young man's death.

He said losing a young life in such circumstances was heartbreaking. He also highlighted the dangers of firearms and said that even an accidental shooting could have devastating consequences for an entire family.

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