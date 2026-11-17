Several countries are making their immigration rules stricter, creating new challenges for international students and foreign workers. These changes are not limited to Western nations, as countries across the world are also introducing tighter visa regulations. Australia is the latest country to make changes to its immigration policy, especially for international students who plan to stay and work after completing their education.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs has introduced stricter rules for the Temporary Graduate Visa, also known as the Post-Study Work Visa. Under the new guidelines, international graduates will no longer have the option to bring their spouses or children to Australia through separate visa applications after receiving their own graduate visa.

According to the updated rules, the primary visa applicant and all eligible family members must submit their applications together at the same time. This means students who apply for a Temporary Graduate Visa without including their family members may not be able to sponsor them later.

In most cases, graduates can only include family members who were already declared in their previous Student Visa application or initial Graduate Visa application. As a result, students planning to move to Australia with their families will need to make their arrangements carefully before submitting their applications.

However, the Australian government has provided certain exceptions. Graduates holding passports from Pacific or ASEAN countries may be eligible to include additional family members. Similar exemptions apply to students who have completed a doctoral degree and those whose education was fully funded by a foreign government.

The new guidelines also explain how children can be included in visa applications. Children born outside Australia after their parent's recent Student or Graduate Visa was granted can be included when the relevant application is submitted. Meanwhile, children born in Australia automatically receive dependent status once their birth is officially notified to the authorities.

These changes could affect international students who are planning to stay in Australia after graduation. Students should carefully check the latest visa requirements and make sure all eligible family members are included at the time of application to avoid difficulties later.