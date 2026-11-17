The 11th week nominations in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 have become intense, with former contestants returning to the house to take part in the process. This week's nomination task followed a different format, with the former housemates acting as dictators and selecting contestants for nomination.

During the task, Shalini and Dakshi nominated Neethu, while Mithilesh nominated Mukesh Gowda. Jhansi selected Debjani Modak, and Apoorva nominated Varshini Sounderajan.

The nomination process also led to arguments between the contestants. Shalini questioned Neethu over her behaviour and brought up the issue involving Rohit. Mithilesh raised questions about Mukesh's friendship with Sudheer and his comments about Rohit.

Apoorva also questioned Varshini over her remarks about Shiv. Meanwhile, Trigun used the daggers given during the task to nominate Shiv and Vamshi. Shiv nominated Ram Prasad, while Mukesh nominated Sudheer.

The 11th week nomination task has created fresh tensions inside the Bigg Boss house. The final list of nominated contestants and the voting details are expected to attract viewers' attention in the coming days.