The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS), has announced the SSC and Intermediate examination results for 2026, with girls outperforming boys in both categories. The result recorded an overall pass percentage of 46.63% in Intermediate examinations.

According to the results, a total of 3,775 candidates out of 8,095 students who appeared for the SSC examination successfully passed. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 52.57%, compared to 42.65% among boys, showing a significant difference in performance.

In the Intermediate category, 6,482 students out of 10,669 candidates cleared the examinations. Girls once again secured a higher pass percentage of 67.17%, while boys recorded 56.60%.

The supplementary examinations were conducted between October 11 and 17, 2026, providing an opportunity for students to improve their academic results and clear subjects they had previously failed.

Students can access their results through the official Telangana Open School Society website, www.telanganaopenschool.org. The official web marks memos will be available for download from November 21.

Meanwhile, students who wish to apply for recounting or re-verification of their answers scripts can submit their applications between November 21 and 28. The recounting fee is Rs. 350 per subject for SSC students and Rs. 400 per subject for Intermediate students. Re-verification, which includes a photocopy of the answer script, will cost Rs. 1,200 per subject.

The results highlight the comparatively higher performance of female candidates in both examinations. Students have been advised to check their marks carefully and follow the official guidelines for further procedures.