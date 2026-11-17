Hyderabad and several other parts of Telangana are experiencing chilly weather as minimum temperatures continue to fall. Residents have been waking up to cold mornings, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mist and hazy conditions in the city over the next few days.

On November 16, Patancheru recorded the lowest temperature in Hyderabad at 13.1 degrees Celsius. HCU Serilingampally and BHEL recorded 13.4 degrees Celsius. Rajendranagar recorded 14.1 degrees Celsius, while Moula Ali registered 14.2 degrees Celsius.

Several districts across Telangana also experienced cold conditions. Kohir in Sangareddy district recorded the state's lowest minimum temperature at 11.7 degrees Celsius. Moinabad in Rangareddy recorded 12.6 degrees Celsius, while Gandeed in Mahabubnagar registered 13.1 degrees Celsius.

IMD Forecasts Hazy Conditions in Hyderabad

The IMD Hyderabad has forecast partly cloudy skies with mist and haze during morning hours until November 19. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain around 31 to 32 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may stay between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has not issued any warning for cold weather or rainfall in Hyderabad during this period.

Cold Weather May Ease After November 18

According to weather forecasts, the winter chill is likely to reduce after November 18. Rainfall associated with Cyclone Akvan is expected to bring a change in weather conditions across parts of Telangana in the coming days.

People can expect chilly mornings and hazy conditions in Hyderabad for now, while the weather may change later this week due to the developing cyclonic system.