Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel have teamed up for an upcoming action entertainer titled Dragon. According to the latest reports, the film is likely to be released in two parts.

The first part of Dragon is scheduled to hit theatres in June 2027. Reports suggest that the second instalment may arrive in the first week of December 2027. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the two-part release plan or the second part's date.

Jr NTR will reportedly be seen in a role with negative shades in this patriotic action drama. Rukmini Vasanth plays the female lead, while Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala and Ashutosh Rana are part of the cast.

Mythri Movie Makers is producing the film, with Ravi Basrur composing the music. The collaboration between NTR and Prashanth Neel has created strong expectations among fans. More details about the film's release plans are awaited.