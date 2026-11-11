Hyderabad Weather: Cold Conditions Intensify as Temperatures Drop Across Telangana

Cold weather conditions are becoming stronger across Telangana, with temperatures dropping during nights and early mornings. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for all districts as the state is expected to experience colder weather over the next three days.

According to the weather department, minimum temperatures are likely to remain between 12.5 and 15 degrees Celsius in several areas. People in Hyderabad and surrounding districts are also experiencing colder mornings and nights.

Patancheru in Sangareddy district recorded the lowest temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning. Rajendranagar in Rangareddy district recorded 12.5 degrees Celsius, while Kubeer in Nirmal district recorded 14.6 degrees Celsius.

In Hyderabad, Dindigul recorded 15.9 degrees Celsius and Begumpet recorded 16.2 degrees Celsius. Shamirpet in Medchal-Malkajgiri district recorded 15.1 degrees Celsius.

Cold winds are making conditions uncomfortable, especially for people going out early in the morning and late at night. Fog during early hours is also affecting visibility on roads. The weather department has advised motorists to drive carefully.

Daytime temperatures in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts are also gradually decreasing. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius.

People are advised to wear warm clothes during early mornings and nights, especially children and elderly people, as cold conditions are expected to continue over the next few days.