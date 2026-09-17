Hyderabad Weather Update: Thunderstorms and Rain Likely for 3 Days

People in Hyderabad and several other parts of Telangana may get some relief from the recent warm weather over the next few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and rain in different parts of the state.

According to the latest weather update, thunderstorms are likely at isolated places between September 17 and 20. Winds may reach speeds of around 30 to 40 kmph during the storm activity. Light to moderate rainfall is also expected in several areas.

Hyderabad is likely to experience a change in weather conditions from Thursday afternoon and evening, with thunderstorms becoming more active in the city and nearby districts. The increase in rain and cloud cover could bring down daytime temperatures and provide relief from the prevailing warm conditions.

The IMD has also issued a separate warning for heavy rainfall between September 21 and 24. Several districts across Telangana may receive heavy rain during this period.

Residents are advised to stay alert during thunderstorms, particularly when there is lightning and strong wind activity. People travelling outdoors should also keep an eye on the latest weather updates.