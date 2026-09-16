Telangana Rain Alert: Yellow Alert Issued for September 19 in 3 Districts

Telangana is likely to receive more rainfall in the coming days, with the weather department issuing a yellow alert for three districts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam are likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on September 19. The warning is part of a broader spell of rain expected across Telangana.

The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph in several parts of the state on September 17 and 18. Heavy rainfall is likely to continue in isolated parts of Telangana on September 20 and 21 as well.

The change in weather is linked to a weather system extending from Karnataka towards the southwest Bay of Bengal. This system is expected to bring rainfall activity to Telangana and neighbouring states.

People in the affected districts are advised to stay updated with official weather alerts and take necessary precautions during heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds.