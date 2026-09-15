Will Hyderabad Make KBR Park One-Way Traffic Permanent?

The one-way traffic system introduced around KBR Park in Hyderabad may continue even after the ongoing road construction work is completed, according to reports.

The new traffic arrangement was introduced from August 18 as part of the H-CITI project. The changes were aimed at managing traffic while construction of flyovers and underpasses is underway in the area.

Under the new system, vehicles are being diverted through different roads around KBR Park. The arrangement is expected to remain in place for an extended period as construction work continues.

Now, reports suggest that authorities are considering making the one-way system permanent. The move could help improve traffic flow and reduce congestion on some of the busy roads surrounding the park.

However, a final decision on making the one-way system permanent is yet to be officially confirmed. More clarity is expected once the ongoing construction and traffic assessments are completed.