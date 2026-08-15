August 15 Weather: Heavy Rain Warning for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Independence Day celebrations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh could be affected by widespread rainfall as a depression over the Bay of Bengal strengthens the southwest monsoon over several parts of India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in several regions on August 15.

The weather system has already moved across the coast and is influencing weather conditions across multiple states. Residents planning outdoor activities for Independence Day are advised to stay updated on local weather alerts.

Heavy Rain Forecast for Telangana

Several districts in Telangana are likely to experience heavy rainfall on August 15. The northern parts of the state are expected to receive particularly intense showers, with some areas potentially witnessing very heavy rainfall.

The districts under the weather alert include Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli and Jagtial.

The renewed spell of rain comes after relatively clearer weather in some parts of the state. The depression's influence is expected to increase moisture and trigger stronger monsoon activity.

Andhra Pradesh Likely to Receive Heavy Showers

Andhra Pradesh is also expected to experience the impact of the weather system, particularly across North Andhra.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), districts including Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Anakapalli could receive heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are also possible in some locations. Residents, particularly those in vulnerable areas, have been advised to exercise caution during periods of intense weather.

Rain Alert Extends Across Several States

The depression is not expected to affect only the Telugu states. Several other parts of the country could experience enhanced rainfall activity.

Odisha and Chhattisgarh, along with areas in the Gangetic plains, are likely to see significant rain. West Bengal, Maharashtra and Kerala may also receive heavy to very heavy showers.

In the Northeast, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are expected to witness increased rainfall activity. Parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa and Rajasthan could also experience heavy rain.

The weather system may additionally bring intense showers to higher-altitude regions, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Independence Day Plans May Need a Weather Check

With several states facing rain alerts, people planning Independence Day events, travel or outdoor programmes should keep an eye on the latest IMD and local disaster management updates.

The combination of heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds could lead to difficult travel conditions in affected areas. Taking basic precautions and avoiding unnecessary travel during intense rainfall can help ensure a safer Independence Day.

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