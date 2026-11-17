Telangana is likely to experience heavy rainfall from November 19 as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to develop into Cyclone Akvan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts for several districts, warning people about heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds over the next few days.

According to the IMD forecast, the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. The cyclone is expected to cross the coast between Nellore and Tuni by noon on November 20.

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers in a few parts of Telangana on November 19. Rainfall is likely to spread across most parts of the state on November 20 and 21.

Orange Alert for Four Districts on November 20

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet and Mahabubabad districts on November 20. These areas may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Strong winds are also expected, with speeds of 50 to 60 kmph and gusts reaching up to 70 kmph.

A yellow alert has been issued for Mulugu, Nalgonda, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Warangal and Hanamkonda. These districts may experience thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and isolated heavy rainfall. Wind speeds could reach 40 to 50 kmph, with gusts of up to 60 kmph.

The remaining districts of Telangana have been placed under a green alert, with gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph expected.

Rain Alert Continues on November 21

The IMD has also issued weather warnings for November 21. An orange alert has been announced for Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts. These areas are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, along with strong winds of 50 to 60 kmph. Wind gusts may reach 70 kmph.

A yellow alert is in place for Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are possible in these areas.

Hyderabad Weather Forecast

Meanwhile, Hyderabad is expected to have partly cloudy skies over the next 48 hours. Morning mist or haze is also likely in some areas. The maximum temperature may remain around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to stay between 17 and 18 degrees Celsius.

Medak recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Telangana on Monday, with the mercury dropping to 11.6 degrees Celsius.

With the approaching cyclone likely to affect weather conditions across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, residents in the affected districts are advised to follow official weather updates and take necessary precautions.