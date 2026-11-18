Megastar Chiranjeevi has given an interesting hint about actress Anaswara Rajan's character in his upcoming film Kaaka, directed by Bobby Kolli.

The incident took place at the success event of Itlu Arjuna. During his interaction with Anaswara, Chiranjeevi jokingly said that she does not want to speak and will remain silent. He then asked the audience to understand what he was trying to reveal.

His comments have led to speculation that Anaswara may be playing a mute girl in Kaaka. She is already known to be playing a character named Ammulu Paapa, who is reportedly Chiranjeevi's daughter in the film. However, the makers have not officially confirmed whether her character cannot speak.

The possible character detail has created curiosity among moviegoers, especially about the emotional relationship between Chiranjeevi and Anaswara in the film.

Kaaka is directed by Bobby Kolli and features Chiranjeevi in the lead role, alongside Anaswara Rajan and Nivetha Pethuraj. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 13, 2027, during the Sankranthi festival.