Hyderabad movie lovers have a reason to celebrate as the city is all set to bring back the IMAX movie experience after a gap of almost 10 years. AMB Victory Cinemas at RTC Cross Roads is preparing to introduce a new IMAX with Laser screen on December 18. The theatre will begin its IMAX journey with the much-awaited Hollywood film Dune: Part Three.

The return of IMAX is expected to be a major attraction for movie buffs who have been waiting to watch films in the large-screen format in Hyderabad. The upcoming facility will mark an important development in the city's cinema landscape, which has been without its original IMAX experience for several years.

Asian Cinemas has partnered with IMAX Corporation to bring three advanced IMAX with Laser screens to India through AMB Cinemas. As part of this initiative, AMB Victory Cinemas at RTC Cross Roads will be the first venue to introduce the new format in Hyderabad. The theatre has also appeared on the official IMAX website, confirming its inclusion in the IMAX network. However, ticket bookings and show timings for the opening date are yet to be announced.

Apart from the RTC Cross Roads property, another IMAX screen is reportedly planned at AMB Cinemas in Hakimpet. Details regarding the proposed third location are yet to be revealed.

AMB Victory Cinemas is a joint venture involving Asian Cinemas, actor Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar. The newly developed multiplex will feature a total of seven screens, including an IMAX with Laser auditorium, a 4DX screen and five conventional screens. The property has replaced the iconic Sudarshan Theatre, which was once a popular destination for film enthusiasts in Hyderabad.

Sudarshan Theatre was established by T Narsimhulu and opened to audiences on August 15, 1970. For several decades, it remained an important part of Hyderabad's movie-going culture, long before multiplexes became popular. However, financial difficulties reportedly forced the theatre to shut down, and the building was demolished in 2010.

Hyderabad was previously home to the IMAX experience at Prasads Multiplex, which introduced audiences to large-format cinema. The venue attracted movie lovers with its massive screen and immersive film-viewing experience. However, the original IMAX film projection system was discontinued in 2015 following the industry's transition from traditional film reels to digital technology.

In the earlier system, movies were distributed in specialised IMAX film prints and screened using analogue projectors. With filmmaking and distribution increasingly moving towards digital formats, producing and transporting physical film reels became expensive and less practical. This eventually led to the adoption of digital projection technology.

Now, with AMB Victory Cinemas bringing IMAX with Laser to Hyderabad, audiences can look forward to experiencing large-format cinema once again. The December 18 launch, featuring Dune: Part Three, is expected to generate considerable excitement among moviegoers across the city.