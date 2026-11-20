A consumer court in Ranga Reddy district has ordered Myntra and jewellery seller Kushal's Retail to refund Rs 15,830 to a woman who received an empty parcel instead of the jewellery she ordered online. The companies have also been asked to pay compensation and cover her legal expenses.

Sai Sree V, a 31-year-old Hyderabad resident, purchased a jewellery set through Myntra on April 15, 2024. She paid Rs 15,830 for the product, which was sold by Kushal's Retail. The parcel was delivered to her on April 20, but she found no jewellery inside when she opened it.

She immediately contacted Myntra's customer support and requested a refund. However, the company rejected her request, saying the product had passed quality checks and was packed securely before being dispatched.

The customer then approached the consumer commission, alleging that she had neither received the product nor got her money back despite repeated complaints.

During the hearing, Myntra argued that it was only an online platform connecting customers with sellers and that the responsibility for delivering the product rested with the seller. Kushal's Retail did not appear before the commission or submit a response.

The commission found that neither company had provided proper evidence to prove that the jewellery was packed and delivered. Myntra failed to submit packing records, quality-check reports, parcel weight details or delivery verification documents.

The commission also observed that Myntra could not avoid responsibility simply by claiming to be an online marketplace, as it had collected platform fees and handled the customer's complaint.

The consumer court passed its order on November 6, 2026. It directed both companies to refund Rs 15,830 with 9% annual interest from April 15, 2024, until the payment is made. They must also pay Rs 3,000 for the mental distress caused to the customer and Rs 2,000 towards legal expenses.

The companies have been given 45 days to comply with the order.