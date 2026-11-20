Following a successful theatrical run, with its worldwide box-office collection reportedly crossing 90 crore, Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's fantasy mystery drama The Vvaan: Force of the Forest has now arrived on OTT. The film began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, giving viewers an opportunity to watch the supernatural thriller from home.

The Vvaan Makes Its OTT Debut

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan: Force of the Forest draws inspiration from Indian folklore, weaving together an ancient belief, a sacred forest and a man's defiance into a supernatural mystery. The story follows a series of mysterious events that unfold around the forest, leading to a battle against supernatural forces.

Announcing the film's digital release, the official Instagram handle of Prime Video shared a post with caption, “The forest is now calling for you 🌳 #TheVvaanOnPrime, Watch Now.”

‘The Vvaan Is Deeply Connected to Indian Folklore’

Sharing his thoughts on the film, director Deepak Kumar Mishra said that The Vvaan was envisioned as a story deeply connected to Indian folklore and local traditions. He explained that the story, written and produced by Arunabh Kumar, draws inspiration from his childhood experiences and familiar tales about local beliefs, folklore and places considered forbidden.

Mishra further highlighted that the film explores the relationship between humans and nature, focusing on the consequences of disturbing the natural balance. He also appreciated the performances of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, noting that both actors brought conviction to their respective roles. The director credited the entire cast and crew for their efforts in bringing the film's fictional world to life.

About The Vvaan

The Vvaan: force of the forest follows Ridhi, played by Sidharth Malhotra, who returns to his ancestral village with his wife, Mamta, portrayed by Tamannaah Bhatia, to sell his inherited land. However, his plans taken an unexpected turn when a proposed road through a sacred forest, guarded by the village deity Vandevi, brings him into conflict with the villagers and their long-standing beliefs.

While Mamta respects the local traditions, Rishi, who has lost his faith, dismisses the villagers' warnings, particularly the age-old rule against entering the forest after sunset. His decision to defy this restriction sets off a series of unsettling events, drawing him into a mysterious world of supernatural forces and unexpected dangers.

The film is presented by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd., in association with TVF Motion Pictures Productions, and produced under the banner of 11:11. The supporting cast includes Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari and Anup Soni in pivotal roles.