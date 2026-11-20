Actress Keerthy Suresh has been making headlines following a viral video from the promotional event of her upcoming film Sathyavan Savithiri, which also features filmmaker Mysskin. The film is scheduled to release in Tamil and Telugu tomorrow. A video from its recent press meet sparked debate on social media, with several users criticising Mysskin over his gesture towards the actress.

Amid the online discussion, Keerthy responded to a social media user who questioned her reaction during the event. Addressing the criticism, she clarified that she shares a father-daughter-like bond with Mysskin.

“Firstly, where do you see discomfort on my face? Did you not hear him or me say that we share a bond like a father and daughter?” she wrote.

She further questioned the user's comparison between physical interactions in films and real-life situations, stating, “Secondly, say I was uncomfortable. You are stating that we get touched in films, so I should be okay with that in public too? You really need to get something right, brother.”

Her response received support from several social media users, who backed her clarification.

On the professional front, Keerthy is also gearing up for January 12 Vidudala, a Telugu film co-starring Venkatesh and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres during Sankranthi 2027.

Firstly , where do you see discomfort on my face ? Did you not hear him or me say that we share a bond like a father and daughter?

Secondly , say I was uncomfortable, you are stating that we get touched in films so I should be okay with that in public too ? You really need to get something’s right brother 🙃 — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) November 19, 2026

Viral Video Sparks Online Debate

The incident took place during the film's promotional press meet in Chennai, where the cast and crew interacted with the media ahead of its theatrical release. A short clip from the event quickly gained traction online, drawing mixed reactions from viewers and bringing attention to the interaction between Keerthy and the filmmaker. The discussion soon extended beyond the event, with social media users sharing different opinions about the viral moment.

Keerthy Suresh’s Response Draws Attention

The incident also highlight how brief moment from celebrity appearances can become subject of wider online discussions. While some viewers questioned the interaction, other emphasised the important of understanding the context before drawing conclusion. Keethy's decision to respond directly to the criticism added another dimension to the discussion, bringing her clarification into focus.