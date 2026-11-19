Actress Keerthy Suresh has finally responded to the controversy surrounding Radhika Apte's recent comments about her experience in Telugu cinema. The issue became a talking point on social media after an interview featuring both actresses went viral.

During the promotions of her web series Akka, Radhika Apte spoke about an uncomfortable experience while working in a Telugu film. She said that her character had to marry her maternal uncle and also romance a much older actor. She described the experience as difficult and said she did not like several aspects of the film.

Although Radhika did not mention the film's name, many social media users linked her comments to the 2014 Telugu movie Legend, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. Keerthy Suresh was present during the interview and explained that such marriages have traditionally been part of certain Tamil and Telugu communities.

Her reaction during the conversation also attracted criticism, with some people questioning her response to Radhika's comments.

Now, during the promotions of her upcoming film Satyavan Savitri, Keerthy has clarified her stand. She said that she initially did not understand what Radhika meant when she spoke about marrying her uncle in a film. Later, she realised that Radhika was referring to a traditional marriage practice in some parts of South India.

Keerthy also made it clear that she would never disrespect her culture. She explained that people from other regions may not be familiar with certain South Indian customs, and she can only explain them rather than prove them to others.

She further stated that this marriage practice exists in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, while it is not followed in Kerala. She also said she was not sure about the practice in Karnataka.

Keerthy's clarification has once again sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some people have supported her explanation, others continue to question her response during the original interview.