Keerthy Suresh Opens Up About Family Problems Over Interfaith Marriage With Antony Thattil

Actor Keerthy Suresh married her longtime boyfriend, businessman Antony Thattil, in December 2024 after being in a relationship for 15 years. In a recent interview with Curly Tales, the actress opened up about the challenges she faced at home because of their interfaith relationship. She also recalled how her mother discovered their romance after finding and reading her college diary.

How Menaka discovered Keerthy Suresh’s relationship

Speaking about the incident during her conversation with Curly Tales, Keerthy revealed that she began dating Antony shortly after completing her Class 12 education. She recalled that her mother discovered their relationship by reading her college diary, which contained details about their romance. Menaka reportedly justified reading it by saying that she was her mother and had the right to do so.

Keerthy also admitted that the incident put an end to her habit of diary writing, despite having enjoyed it previously. She expressed regret over losing the diary and said she would love to get it back. The actress even jokingly suspected that her mother might have burned it.

Keerthy also spoke about her interfaith marriage and the challenges she face while convincing her family to accept her relationship with Antony. Recalling their love story, the actress revealed that they first met in December 2009 and began dating in January 2010. After being together for nearly 15 years, the couple tied the knot in 2024.

Keerthy admitted that Antony's Christian background initially led to difficulties at home and that it took considerable time to convince her family about their relationship. She also highlighted a special aspect of their bond, revealing that Antony had known her long before she entered the film industry. According to the actress, they practically grew up together, making their long-standing relationship even more meaningful.

Speaking about their relationship, Keerthy revealed that she was 17 when she started dating Antony, who is seven years older than her. The actress also explained how they managed to keep their relationship private despite being in the public eye.

According to Keerthy, maintaining privacy was never particularly difficult for them. She said they rarely went on holidays alone and preferred travelling with their group of friends. Even when they shared pictures on social media, there was nothing that indicated Antony was her boyfriend. Their habit of spending time with friends rather than going on dates as a couple helped them keep their relationship away from public attention for several years.