The much-loved combination of Victory Venkatesh and director Anil Ravipudi is gearing up to entertain audiences once again with January 12 Vidudala. The upcoming film has already attracted the attention of distributors, with its theatrical rights fetching impressive offers in the Telugu states.

The film's distribution business is moving forward with some major deals. Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations has secured the Nizam region's theatrical rights for Rs 25 crore through a non-refundable advance (NRA) agreement.

The Ceded area has also witnessed a strong response, as a group of distributors has reportedly acquired the rights for Rs 12 crore. Meanwhile, negotiations for the Andhra region are still in progress. The makers are expecting to close the deal for an amount between Rs 35 crore and Rs 40 crore.

Based on the current agreements and ongoing discussions, January 12 Vidudala is expected to record a theatrical business of approximately Rs 69 crore to Rs 73 crore across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The strong market response is largely attributed to the successful combination of Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi, along with the advantage of the Sankranthi holiday season.

The upcoming festive season is also expected to witness competition from several other Telugu films. Chiranjeevi's Kaaka, Sree Vishnu's Family Pack, Prasanth Varma's Mahakaali and Sharwanand's George Krish are among the films reportedly planning to arrive during Sankranthi.

With several notable releases lined up, the festival season is expected to bring an interesting contest at the box office. Meanwhile, January 12 Vidudala has already made a strong impression in the distribution market, and its final theatrical business figures are eagerly awaited.