Director Anil Ravipudi is known for coming up with different ideas to promote his films and keep fans excited. He has now started promoting his upcoming movie, which is scheduled to release on January 12, with some fun and creative videos.

The director has announced that the film's song promotions will begin tomorrow. To create excitement among movie lovers, he recreated popular scenes from old Telugu and Tamil films with actors from his upcoming movie.

One of the videos features actress Krithi Shetty recreating a memorable scene from Dalapathi, which starred Rajinikanth and Shobana. The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many appreciating Anil Ravipudi's unique promotional style. Fans have also shared comments praising his creativity and joking about bringing Superstar Rajinikanth into the promotions.

Another promotional video recreates a popular beach scene from the Telugu film Vivaha Bhojanambu, originally featuring Suthi Veerabhadra Rao and Brahmanandam. This time, music composer G.V. Prakash Kumar is part of the recreated scene, adding another interesting element to the promotions.

The upcoming film stars Venkatesh and Kalyan Ram in the lead roles, while Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty play the female leads. Sahu Garapati is producing the movie, and G.V. Prakash Kumar is composing the music.

The film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on January 12 during the Sankranthi festival. With these entertaining promotional videos, Anil Ravipudi has already started creating curiosity among audiences ahead of the movie's release.