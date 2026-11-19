The impressive box-office performance of Ramayana Part 1 has reportedly increased expectations for S S Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi. However, both movies have different release plans and budgets, which could make their box-office journeys very different.

While Ramayana is being made as a two-part franchise, Varanasi is planned as a single film. This means Rajamouli's movie may face greater pressure to earn huge collections from one theatrical release.

Ramayana and Varanasi Budgets Compared

According to a recent post by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, the production budget of Ramayana Part 1 is reportedly below Rs 800 crore. However, it is not clear whether this amount includes the salaries of the actors.

Since Ramayana has another part planned, the makers have an opportunity to earn revenue through two separate releases. This could help the franchise recover its investment and generate profits over time.

In comparison, Varanasi is reportedly being made on a massive budget of around Rs 1,400 crore, including the remuneration of its cast. As the film is a standalone project, it will have to depend on a single theatrical release to achieve its box-office targets.

Reports suggest that the movie may need worldwide collections of around Rs 3,000 crore to meet its ambitious box-office expectations.

Can Varanasi Reach the Rs 3,000 Crore Mark?

Although Ramayana Part 1 has the advantage of being based on a familiar and popular story, Varanasi has its own strengths. The film features an original fictional storyline and is being directed by Rajamouli, who is known for his grand filmmaking style and strong promotional campaigns.

Its international release plans, global audience appeal and growing attention in Hollywood could help the film reach a wider audience. However, positive reviews and strong word of mouth from the first day will be important for its box-office success.

Interestingly, the confidence surrounding Varanasi was not as high before the impressive performance of Ramayana Part 1.

Ramayana's Success Could Help Varanasi

If Ramayana Part 1 manages to collect more than Rs 2,500 crore worldwide by the end of its theatrical run, the target of Rs 3,000 crore for Varanasi may appear more achievable.

The film could also benefit from strong support in the Telugu-speaking states, particularly if higher ticket prices are permitted.

Nevertheless, reaching Rs 3,000 crore is a huge challenge for any Indian film. All eyes are now on Rajamouli and whether Varanasi can create a new box-office record when it arrives in theatres.