Malayalam actress Nivetha Thomas, who has also acted in several Telugu films, is getting ready to make a comeback after a gap of nearly two years. The actress was last active in films in 2024 and is now returning with a family drama titled Srimathi. Interestingly, the movie will skip a theatrical release and premiere directly on an OTT platform.

Nivetha acted in around 10 Telugu films between 2016 and 2024. After staying away from acting for some time, she has now taken up the lead role in this upcoming film. The makers have officially announced its digital release date.

In Srimathi, Nivetha plays Madhusree, a middle-class housewife. Actor Thiruveer will be seen in another important role. Directed by Vishwak Khanderao, the film is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 on December 4. The makers have already released its teaser, giving viewers a glimpse of the story and characters.

Srimathi Teaser Reminds Viewers of The Great Indian Kitchen

After watching the teaser, some viewers may find similarities between Srimathi and the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, which was released in 2021. The visuals and the setting have reminded audiences of the popular family drama.

This has also raised questions about whether Srimathi is a remake or an original story. The makers have not clarified this aspect yet. The upcoming trailer may provide a better idea about the film's storyline.

Nivetha Thomas Opens Up About Body Image

Apart from her comeback, Nivetha Thomas has also been in the news for her recent social media post about body image and self-confidence.

The actress has been less active on social media in recent months. Last month, she shared a personal note on Instagram about how concerns over other people's opinions stopped her from sharing some of her photographs.

Nivetha explained that she looked beautiful in those pictures and that seeing them brought back memories of happy moments. However, she hesitated to post them because she worried about how people might judge her appearance.

She also expressed sadness about keeping those photographs hidden for several months. Through her message, the actress highlighted the importance of accepting oneself, ignoring unnecessary judgments and enjoying life without worrying too much about others' opinions.

With Srimathi, Nivetha Thomas is now preparing to reconnect with audiences. Fans are looking forward to seeing her in a new role after a long break.