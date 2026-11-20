Actress Samantha has reportedly welcomed a baby boy on November 19. The actress shared a heartwarming picture holding her newborn son, bringing happy news to her fans. She married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December last year, and the couple have now entered a new phase of their lives as parents.

Interestingly, an astrologer had predicted years ago that Samantha's first child would be a boy. The prediction was made when she appeared on the Telugu television show Konchem Touch Lo Unte Cheptha, hosted by Pradeep in 2014.

During the show, a person who predicted the future by looking at faces told Samantha that she would have a baby boy as her first child. However, Samantha said that she wanted a girl. Years later, the prediction has reportedly come true.

Samantha made her Telugu film debut with Ye Maaya Chesave. She later worked with several leading Telugu actors, including Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Jr NTR. Through her performances, she became one of the popular actresses in Telugu cinema.

Talking about her personal life, Samantha married actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017. However, the couple announced their separation in 2021 due to personal differences. After staying single for nearly four years, she married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

Samantha and Raj first worked together on the second season of The Family Man. Their professional association gradually developed into a close relationship, which eventually led to marriage. The couple are now reportedly celebrating the arrival of their first child.

On the professional front, Samantha has also been associated with the film Maa Inti Bangaram. The actress continues to balance her personal and professional life. Her latest family news has reportedly brought joy to her fans.