The suspense thriller Mayukha, featuring Payal Chengappa and Dev in the lead roles, is now set for its OTT release. Directed by Sri Tej SK (Srikanth Kandragula) and produced by Shashidhar Nalla, the film was released in theatres on October 9. It received a mixed response from audiences.

After its theatrical run, the movie is ready to reach viewers through digital platforms.

Mayukha will begin streaming in Telugu on Amazon Prime Video from midnight on November 20. From November 23, the film will also be available in Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. These versions will stream on Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar.

Mayukha Movie Story

The film follows Mayukha (Payal Chengappa), a young woman who lives alone and works at a bank. She is naturally fearful and begins experiencing strange incidents inside her apartment. An unknown person seems to be entering and leaving her flat without her knowledge.

Worried about her safety, Mayukha approaches the police and tells them that someone is following her and secretly entering her home. However, the police are not convinced by her claims and ask her to provide evidence.

Meanwhile, a series of murders takes place across the city. This makes Mayukha suspicious of everyone living in her apartment complex, including the security guard and the building owner.

When she checks the CCTV footage, she notices that one of her colleagues appears to have visited her flat. On the same day, he arrives at her doorstep. As soon as she opens the door, she becomes frightened, locks it after he enters and calls the police for help.

But when the police reach her apartment, they find the man dead. Mayukha is immediately taken into custody as part of the investigation.

During the inquiry, the police discover that she was not responsible for the murder. This raises several questions about the actual killer and the mysterious person who has been troubling her.

Who killed her colleague? Why is someone secretly entering her apartment? Is Mayukha really being followed, or is there something else behind these strange incidents? The answers form the main suspense of the film.