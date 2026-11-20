Actor Ajinkya Deo, who plays Maharishi Vishwamitra in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, has shared interesting details about the upcoming second part of the film. He believes Sunny Deol's portrayal of Lord Hanuman will be one of the biggest highlights of the sequel.

Speaking about Ramayana Part 2 in an interview with India TV, Ajinkya said that the second instalment will be much bigger than the first. He described Sunny Deol's Hanuman character as the biggest attraction of the upcoming film and expressed excitement about the actor's role.

Sunny Deol appeared briefly as Hanuman in the post-credit scene of Ramayana Part 1. His full appearance is expected in the second instalment, and audiences are eagerly waiting to see him in the iconic role.

Ajinkya Deo also spoke about the possibility of Ramayana being made in more than two parts. He said he had not heard any official information about a third instalment. However, he would be happy if the makers decide to expand the franchise. He even expressed his wish for the epic to be made in five parts.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana. Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, while Ajinkya Deo appears as Vishwamitra.

The second part is expected to take the story forward with Lord Rama's journey to Lanka and the battle against Ravana. The film is currently scheduled to release in theatres in 2028.