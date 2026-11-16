Will Sai Pallavi Impress Audiences as a Ruthless Cop in Dhanush's OM?

Sai Pallavi is all set to surprise audiences with a powerful role in her upcoming film OM, starring Dhanush and Mammootty. The actress will be seen playing a strong and fearless police officer, which is quite different from many of her earlier characters.

In the film, Sai Pallavi plays IPS officer Nithya Reddy. She is an officer from Andhra Pradesh who takes charge of an important operation against a red sandalwood smuggling network. Her character leads a special police team working to catch the people behind the illegal trade.

The recently released trailer gives a glimpse of Sai Pallavi in an intense police role. She appears serious and determined while handling the mission. Her character is expected to play an important part in the film's central conflict.

Dhanush plays a Tamil Nadu police officer who goes undercover to enter the smuggling network, while Mammootty appears as a powerful figure connected to the illegal business. Sreeleela also plays a key role in the movie.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM is an action thriller based on the red sandalwood smuggling backdrop. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026. Audiences are now waiting to see whether Sai Pallavi's new avatar as a tough police officer will impress moviegoers.