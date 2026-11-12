Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi Set to Share Screen Space in Mani Ratnam's Inji Vellam

Director Mani Ratnam's upcoming romantic drama Inji Vellam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, has been generating considerable buzz among moviegoers since its announcement. The makers have now officially revealed the film's theatrical release date. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on January 29, 2027.

Madras Talkies, Mani Ratnam's production house, announced the release date through its social media platforms. Along with the announcement, the makers unveiled a new poster featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi and two children, sparking curiosity about the film's storyline and characters.

The film's title and first-look motion poster were previously unveiled on September 7. The poster featured Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi sharing a romantic moment in the rain, hinting at a love story between their characters. The visuals created excitement among fans, although the makers have kept the plot and character details under wraps.

While the film's complete storyline remains undisclosed, reports suggest that Kolkata is one of the major shooting locations. The project marks the first on-screen collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, making their pairing one of its major highlights.

With Mani Ratnam's direction and music composed by A. R. Rahman, Inji Vellam is among the upcoming Tamil films attracting attention ahead of its January 2027 theatrical release.

This marks Mani Ratnam's next directorial venture after Thug Life. With the filmmaker returning to the romantic drama genre, expectations and curiosity surrounding the project have grown. Vijay Sethupathi is also reuniting with Mani Ratnam after their earlier collaboration in the 2018 film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

Another major highlight is the fresh pairing of Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, who will be sharing screen space for the first time. Their collaboration has generated considerable interest among audiences, who are eager to see their on-screen chemistry.

A. R. Rahman is composing the music for Inji Vellam, continuing his long-standing musical collaboration with Mani Ratnam. Kannada actress Chaitra J. Achar will also be seen in an important role in the film. The technical team includes Avik Mukhopadhyay as the cinematographer, Sreekar Prasad as the editor and Sharmishta Roy as the production designer. Vrinda Gopal is handling the choreography, while Dilip Subbarayan is responsible for the action sequences.

Presented by Subaskaran, the film is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is also working on Slum Dog, directed by Puri Jagannadh. With several interesting projects in his lineup, the actor continues to remain busy with his upcoming film commitments.