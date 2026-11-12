Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Two Affair Allegations

Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang is facing fresh controversy following reports about his alleged relationships with two women. The latest developments have reportedly created serious concerns within the company, with its board of directors now considering his future as chief executive.

According to media reports, Nvidia's board is preparing for an important meeting to discuss Huang's position. This comes just days after the company announced an independent investigation into reports that Huang may have been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The board had earlier expressed confidence in his leadership.

The controversy has taken another turn after reports emerged about an alleged relationship between Huang and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare. According to a report by The New York Times, the two were reportedly involved in a relationship. The report also referred to footage allegedly showing them together at a hotel in San Jose during a company conference in March. Neither Huang nor Powell has publicly confirmed these latest allegations.

Second Relationship Allegation Creates More Problems

This development follows an earlier controversy involving Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based data company Megaspeed. Media reports linked Jensen Huang to her in an alleged extramarital relationship.

The matter attracted further attention after US intelligence agencies reportedly raised concerns about Alice Huang's possible connections to Chinese intelligence. She has been accused in reports of sharing information with Beijing, although these claims have not been independently established.

Jensen Huang previously admitted to being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and Nvidia employees. He also expressed his willingness to cooperate with the company's investigation.

Nvidia's board has appointed independent directors and outside legal experts to examine the matter. The company had stated that it had no reason to believe that its confidential information or US national security had been compromised.

Nvidia Shares Face Pressure Amid Controversy

The growing controversy has also affected investor confidence. Nvidia shares reportedly came under pressure following the latest developments, with the company's market value taking a significant hit.

Investors are concerned about the possible impact of the controversy on the company's leadership and future business decisions. Nvidia plays a major role in the global artificial intelligence industry, making any uncertainty surrounding its top leadership an important issue for the technology sector.

Donald Trump Administration Also Following Developments

The controversy has also attracted attention in Washington. US President Donald Trump had previously expressed support for Jensen Huang, describing him positively when asked about the issue.

However, reports about the possibility of Huang losing his position have added another dimension to the situation. The US government is closely watching developments surrounding Nvidia because of the company's importance in the global AI chip industry and the ongoing technology competition with China.

According to reports by The Wall Street Journal, Nvidia's board is preparing to consider removing Huang from his position. However, the company has not officially announced his removal.

The coming days could be important for Nvidia as the investigation continues and the board considers its next steps.