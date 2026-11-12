Kiara Advani Handles Toxic Movie Criticism Differently From Janhvi and Radhika

Actress Kiara Advani has become a topic of discussion after her recent comments about the criticism surrounding her film Toxic. While Janhvi Kapoor and Radhika Apte have faced backlash for their remarks about South Indian cinema, Kiara has received attention for the way she handled a similar situation.

Kiara appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 9 and spoke about the response to her intimate scenes with Yash in Toxic. The scenes became a major topic on social media, and some users even dragged her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, into the discussion.

Speaking about Sidharth's reaction, Kiara said he was not bothered by the criticism and that they had never discussed the issue. She also said she did not feel the need to justify herself after seeing people online question the double standards surrounding female actors.

Kiara also opened up about the film's performance. She admitted that the opening weekend was emotionally difficult for her. She said she felt heartbroken when the film did not perform as expected, despite the team's hopes.

Unlike the controversies involving Janhvi Kapoor and Radhika Apte, Kiara chose to speak about her personal experience without blaming a particular director or film industry. Her response has now become part of the ongoing discussion about how actresses handle criticism and public reactions.