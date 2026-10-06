Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda Set to Create Buzz on Koffee With Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have reportedly shot for the upcoming season of Koffee With Karan. The popular duo was reportedly spotted in Mumbai as they recorded an episode of the show.

The actors are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Ranabaali, which is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026. Their appearance together on the chat show is expected to create plenty of buzz among fans.

Koffee With Karan is known for its candid conversations, personal questions and unexpected revelations. Vijay and Rashmika’s episode is likely to attract attention, especially because of the strong interest surrounding the actors and their upcoming film.

The episode could also feature conversations about their careers, their equation and their experiences in the film industry. However, the details of the episode and its streaming date have not yet been officially revealed.

The upcoming season is also significant as Karan Johar has announced that it will be the final season of Koffee With Karan. If Vijay and Rashmika are confirmed as guests, their episode could become one of the most talked-about episodes of the final season.