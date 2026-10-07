Kiara Advani Announces Second Pregnancy With Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their second child. The couple shared the happy news with fans on social media on Wednesday, October 7.

Kiara and Sidharth shared a sweet picture featuring their daughter Saraayah while announcing the pregnancy. The couple expressed their happiness and gratitude in the post.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah, in 2025. Their latest announcement has already sparked excitement among fans and the film industry.

The couple got married in February 2023 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, after dating for several years.

The second pregnancy announcement comes shortly after Sidharth Malhotra spoke about fatherhood during his appearance on Bigg Boss 20. Salman Khan had jokingly teased Sidharth about having another child, but at the time there was no official announcement. The couple has now confirmed the happy news themselves.