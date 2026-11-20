Dulquer Salmaan's latest Telugu film, Aakasamlo Oka Tara, was released in theatres on November 20. Directed by Pawan Sadhineni, the film has received a positive response from audiences. The team recently organised a success meet in Hyderabad to celebrate the film's reception.

During the event, producer Allu Aravind shared his happiness over the audience response. His comments about the film have now attracted attention.

Allu Aravind said that the team always believed in making a good film with honesty. They expected audiences to appreciate their efforts, but the response has been much bigger than they imagined.

He revealed that the audience response was nearly ten times higher than their expectations. Many people who watched the film called him late at night to share their feedback. Some viewers even called him around 1 AM to say how much they liked the movie.

Allu Aravind also said that a few people became emotional and called him while crying after watching the film. He described this response as a new and special experience for him. He was surprised to see how much love audiences showed for a film made with sincerity.

He further announced that the team would organise another success meet soon to celebrate the film's response.

Aakasamlo Oka Tara features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, with Satvika Veeravalli playing the female lead. Shruti Haasan and Ruhani Sharma appear in important roles. The film is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under the banners of Geetha Arts, Swapna Cinema and Lightbox Media.

With positive feedback from viewers, the film has created a good impression following its theatrical release.