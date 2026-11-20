Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna has recently entertained audiences with Ranabaali, in which she shared screen space with her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, for the first time after their wedding. The film received a decent response at the box office. The actress is now busy with her upcoming female-centric film Mysaa.

Directed by Ravindra Pulle, the film features Rashmika in the role of a young woman belonging to the Gond tribal community. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on November 27.

Meanwhile, Rashmika recently attended the 101st birth anniversary celebrations of Puttaparthi Sai Baba. During the event, she spoke about her connection with Sai Baba and the influence of his teachings on her life.

Rashmika revealed that she became familiar with Sai Baba's teachings through her in-laws. She said his thoughts and messages had a strong impact on her and that she was deeply inspired by his words.

The actress also shared that Vijay Deverakonda and his younger brother Anand Deverakonda studied in Puttaparthi during their childhood. Recalling one of Sai Baba's teachings, she mentioned the words, "If you take one step towards me, I will take a hundred steps towards you."

Rashmika also spoke affectionately about Vijay and described him as her best friend and life partner. Her comments about her husband and Sai Baba's teachings have attracted considerable attention on social media.

The actress's speech has now become a talking point among fans, especially her heartfelt words about Vijay Deverakonda and their relationship.