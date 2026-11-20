Hyderabad’s love for cinema continues to grow, with the city embracing bigger screens and advanced viewing technologies. From immersive visual experiences to state-of-the-art sound systems, the city is witnessing a steady transformation in its movie-going culture. Adding to this momentum, Hyderabad is now set to welcome another major cinema attraction that could make it a significant destination for film enthusiasts.

Single-Screen Dolby Cinema in Hyderabad

After introducing Asia’s largest Dolby screens at Allu Cinemas earlier this year, Hyderabad is set to add another milestone to its cinema landscape. Ranga Theatre in Jeedimetla is reportedly being transformed into the world’s first single-screen theatre equipped with Dolby Cinema technology.

The development comes at a challenging time for traditional single-screen theatres across the Telugu states. The growing popularity of OTT platforms and multiplexes has affected audience footfall, forcing several theatres to shut down, while others continue to struggle to remain operational.

However, Hyderabad appears to be witnessing a different trend. The success of renovated single-screen theaters such as Sudarshan, Devi, Sandhya, Bramarambha, Mallikarjun and Sreeramulu indicates the audiences continue to embrace the traditional cinema experience when theaters offer quality projection, comfortable seating and well-maintained facilities.

Mythri Movie Makers’ Expanding Plans for Single-Screen Cinema

Building on this trend, Mythri Movie Makers has been focusing on the renovation and modernisation of single-screen theatres across Hyderabad, aiming to give traditional cinema halls a contemporary makeover.

One of its major projects is Vimal Theatre in Balanagar, which has undergone a significant transformation. Featuring a spacious auditorium, comfortable seating, stylish interiors and a 70-foot-wide screen, the renovated theatre has emerged as an example of how traditional single screens can be upgraded to meet changing audience expectations.

With the proposed Dolby Cinema upgrade at Range Theater, Hyderabad's single-screen revival could enter a new phase. The project also reflects a growing efforts to combine the charm of traditional theaters with modern cinema technology, offering audiences more reasons to enjoy movies on the big screen.