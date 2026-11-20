Hyderabad could soon have another mode of public transportation, one that goes beyond conventional trains and buses. The Telangana government is exploring a 35-kilometre Personal Rapid Transit System (PRTS), featuring small, driverless electric vehicles operating on dedicated elevated tracks. The first phase of the proposed network will connect Kukatpally to Knowledge City via Raidurg and Biodiversity Junction, with 64 stations planned along the corridor.

The proposal comes at a time when Hyderabad's public transport network handles millions of passenger journeys every day. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) carries approximately 30 lakh passengers daily, while Hyderabad Metro records around 4.5–5 lakh passenger journeys daily. The proposed PRTS network is expected to offer an additional public transport option, particularly for commuters travelling through the city's rapidly developing IT corridor.

The proposed PRTS network is envisioned as an additional mode of public transportation, with plans to integrate it with Metro Rail, RTC buses and other transport services as part of the government's broader urban mobility strategy.

How Will Hyderabad's Driverless Podcar Network Work?

Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) is an automated public transportation system that uses small electric vehicles, commonly known as pods, to transport passengers along dedicated guideways. Unlike conventional Metro trains that follow fixed routes and stop at multiple stations, PRT vehicles are designed to take passengers directly to their chosen destinations.

At designated stations, passengers can board a pod, select their destination and travel without making stops at intermediate stations. The driverless vehicles operate through an automated control system, offering a more direct and flexible mode of urban transportation.

Depending on their design and technology, PRT vehicles can accommodate small groups of passengers. The dedicated guideways may be constructed above ground, at ground level or along specially built infrastructure. In Hyderabad, the proposed system is planned to operate on elevated corridors.

The network is expected to improve connectivity between Metro stations, commercial hubs, office complexes and other major activity centres, offering commuters an additional option for travelling.

While the proposed project is still in its planning stages, the driverless podcar network could mark another step in Hyderabad's evolving urban transport system. Its success will depend on implementation, infrastructure development and seamless integration with existing public transport services.