Pancreatic cancer is often detected at an advanced stage because its early symptoms can be vague. Doctors stress the importance of recognising warning signs, understanding risk factors and seeking timely medical evaluation.

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most challenging cancers to diagnose and treat, largely because its early symptoms are often subtle and easily mistaken for common digestive problems. Persistent abdominal discomfort, unexplained weight loss, loss of appetite and jaundice are among the warning signs that should not be ignored.

Speaking to Sakshi Post on the occasion of World Pancreatic Cancer Day, Dr. A Venugopal, Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist and Gastrointestinal Cancer Specialist at CARE Hospitals, Hyderabad, explained the challenges associated with pancreatic cancer, its diagnosis and the latest treatment approaches.

According to the doctor, nearly 500,000 new pancreatic cancer cases are reported globally every year, while India records approximately 13,000 new cases annually. The disease is more commonly seen in people above 50 years of age.

Why Is Pancreatic Cancer Called a Silent Killer?

The pancreas is located deep inside the abdomen, behind the stomach. It plays two important roles in the body: producing digestive enzymes and regulating blood glucose levels through hormones such as insulin and glucagon.

Pancreatic cancer develops when cells in the pancreas begin multiplying uncontrollably and form a tumour. Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is the most common type.

Dr. Venugopal explained that pancreatic cancer is frequently diagnosed at an advanced stage because its initial symptoms are non-specific. Patients may experience mild abdominal pain, back pain, unexplained weight loss or reduced appetite, which can easily be mistaken for other health problems.

Warning Signs That Should Not Be Ignored

Some important symptoms of pancreatic cancer include:

Persistent abdominal pain that may radiate towards the back.

Unexplained weight loss.

Loss of appetite.

Yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice).

Dark-coloured urine.

Pale or whitish stools.

Persistent itching of the skin.

Newly diagnosed diabetes, particularly in older adults, when accompanied by other warning signs.

The doctor explained that tumours in the head of the pancreas can compress the bile duct, blocking the flow of bile. This can increase bilirubin levels in the blood and cause obstructive jaundice.

He stressed that jaundice should always be medically evaluated to identify its underlying cause.

Newly Diagnosed Diabetes: An Important Warning Sign

The pancreas plays a crucial role in regulating blood sugar through insulin production. In some cases, pancreatic cancer may be associated with newly developed diabetes, particularly among older individuals.

However, not everyone diagnosed with diabetes has pancreatic cancer. The combination of older age, newly diagnosed diabetes, unexplained weight loss and jaundice should prompt further medical evaluation.

How Is Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosed?

Doctors may recommend several investigations depending on the patient's symptoms and clinical condition.

These include:

Abdominal ultrasound.

Contrast-enhanced CT scan with a pancreatic protocol.

MRI of the abdomen and MRCP.

Endoscopic ultrasound (EUS).

EUS-guided biopsy for tissue confirmation when required.

Dr. Venugopal also discussed the role of CA 19-9, a tumour marker used in pancreatic cancer management. However, he clarified that CA 19-9 is not specific to pancreatic cancer and cannot independently confirm the disease.

Understanding the Four Stages of Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer is classified into four stages:

Stage 1: The tumour is confined to the pancreas.

Stage 2: The tumour may involve nearby lymph nodes.

Stage 3: The cancer involves major blood vessels or nearby structures and is locally advanced.

Stage 4: The cancer has spread to distant organs such as the liver, lungs or bones.

The stage of the disease plays an important role in deciding the treatment approach.

Surgery and Chemotherapy: Treatment Depends on the Stage

According to Dr. Venugopal, pancreatic cancer treatment has evolved considerably. Treatment decisions depend on whether the tumour is resectable, borderline resectable or locally advanced.

For selected early-stage tumours, surgery may offer the possibility of complete tumour removal.

For borderline resectable and locally advanced pancreatic cancers, doctors may recommend two to four months of neoadjuvant chemotherapy before surgery. This approach aims to shrink the tumour and improve the chances of successful surgical removal.

Whipple surgery is an important procedure used for selected cancers involving the head of the pancreas. Tumours affecting the body and tail may require a distal pancreatectomy.

The doctor emphasised that these major surgeries should be performed at experienced centres with appropriate expertise.

Immunotherapy and Targeted Therapy Offer Additional Options

Treatment options for pancreatic cancer now include chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy for selected patients.

Molecular and genetic testing can help identify specific changes in cancer cells that may guide personalised treatment.

Dr. Venugopal highlighted the importance of identifying mutations such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, which may make certain patients eligible for targeted treatments such as PARP inhibitors.

He also explained that a small subset of pancreatic cancers with MSI-high or mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) characteristics may respond to immunotherapy, including pembrolizumab.

For selected patients with advanced pancreatic cancer, newer targeted treatment approaches may provide additional options when the disease progresses after initial treatment.

These treatments are not suitable for every patient and require specialist evaluation.

Is There a Routine Screening Test for Pancreatic Cancer?

Unlike breast and cervical cancer, pancreatic cancer does not currently have a universally recommended routine screening test for the general population.

However, people with a significant family history of pancreatic cancer or certain inherited genetic mutations may require specialist assessment and individualised surveillance.

Depending on their risk profile, doctors may recommend MRI/MRCP, endoscopic ultrasound or other investigations.

Lifestyle Changes That May Help Reduce Risk

Although no specific food can guarantee protection against pancreatic cancer, healthy lifestyle habits may help reduce certain risk factors.

Dr. Venugopal recommended:

Avoiding tobacco and smoking.

Limiting or avoiding alcohol consumption.

Maintaining a healthy body weight.

Engaging in regular physical activity.

Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and dietary fibre.

Limiting processed and red meat consumption.

Avoiding excessive intake of highly refined sugars and unhealthy fats.

He also highlighted the importance of nutritional support for patients undergoing pancreatic cancer treatment. A protein-rich diet, individualised dietary guidance and pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy when medically required can help address nutritional and digestive difficulties, particularly after surgery.

Regular Follow-up Is Essential

Even after successful pancreatic cancer surgery, patients need regular follow-up because the disease carries a significant risk of recurrence.

Treatment and monitoring should be planned by a multidisciplinary team involving medical oncologists, surgical oncologists and radiation oncologists.

Dr. Venugopal emphasised that persistent abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, jaundice and other unusual symptoms should never be ignored.

Early detection, timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment can make an important difference in pancreatic cancer care. Understanding the warning signs and consulting a specialist at the right time are essential steps towards better outcomes.