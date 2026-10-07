Spider-Man: Brand New Day OTT Release: Where to Watch in India

Hollywood blockbuster Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally arrived on OTT in India. The Marvel film is now available on Amazon Prime Video through its early-access rental option. Viewers can rent the movie for ₹299.

The film is available in several Indian languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, giving fans an option to watch the movie in their preferred language.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Zendaya, Sadie Sink and Jon Bernthal also play key roles in the film. The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The film follows Peter Parker as he continues his life as Spider-Man while facing a new threat. After its successful theatrical run, the movie has now reached audiences at home through its digital rental release.

For now, viewers in India can rent Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Prime Video for ₹299. A wider streaming release for subscribers is expected at a later stage.