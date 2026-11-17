Nvidia does not appear to be planning an immediate return for Jensen Huang, even after US President Donald Trump expressed his support for the former CEO. Reports suggest that the company's board is continuing with its existing plans and is not showing any interest in changing its earlier decision.

Huang's exit became a major topic of discussion following reports about his alleged personal relationships with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman, and two other employees. The issue has also drawn the attention of US intelligence officials. An independent investigation is reportedly underway to examine the matter.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump recently spoke in favour of Huang's return. Several well-known personalities from the technology industry have also supported the former CEO. They believe he deserves another opportunity to lead the company.

An online petition calling for Huang to return to Nvidia has also received considerable attention. According to reports, the petition has collected more than 1.8 lakh signatures. Supporters are hoping that the growing public response will encourage the company to reconsider its decision.

Despite the support from Trump, technology leaders and the public, Nvidia's board does not appear ready to change its position. The company's immediate priority is reportedly to identify a new CEO and address the ongoing investigation.

For now, there is no clear indication that Nvidia will bring Jensen Huang back to the leadership position. His possible return remains uncertain as the company continues with its plans for the future.