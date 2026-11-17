Several popular film personalities came together for the celebrations, making the event even more special. Actress Meena, Sangeetha, choreographer and actor Prabhu Deva, renowned director Shankar and many other celebrities were among those who attended the gathering.

The celebrities spent some memorable and fun moments with Roja. They were seen enjoying each other's company and posing happily for photographs. Their cheerful pictures from the celebrations have now started circulating widely on social media.

Fans are excited to see so many well-known personalities from the film industry in one frame. The pictures have attracted considerable attention, with many people expressing their happiness over the special gathering.