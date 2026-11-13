Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Scandal, Colette Kress Named Interim CEO

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has stepped down from his position amid a major controversy involving allegations of extramarital affairs and a reported connection to a suspected Chinese spy. The company has appointed its Chief Financial Officer, Colette Kress, as the interim CEO.

Huang, 63, co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and played a major role in turning it into one of the world's leading technology companies. His resignation comes after reports about his personal relationships created pressure on the company's leadership.

According to reports, Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and Nvidia employees. He also faced allegations involving a woman suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to Chinese intelligence. China has denied involvement in the alleged spying activities.

Further reports about alleged relationships with company employees added to the controversy. Nvidia's board reportedly discussed his future before his resignation. However, the company has not officially stated that the allegations were the reason for his departure.

Colette Kress, who has served as Nvidia's CFO, will lead the company on an interim basis. The board has started searching for a permanent CEO and will consider both internal and external candidates. Huang will also step down from the company's board.

The development has attracted attention across the global technology industry because Nvidia plays a major role in the artificial intelligence sector. Investors are now watching how the company manages the leadership transition and its future business plans.