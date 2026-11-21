Ajay Devgn's latest film, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, is all set to make its OTT debut. After performing well in theatres, the movie will be available to watch online from November 27.

The makers have officially announced that Drishyam 3 will stream on Netflix. The film was released in theatres on October 2 and received a strong response from audiences. It reportedly collected more than Rs. 500 crore worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year.

The third instalment continued the success of the Drishyam franchise, which has built a strong fan base with its suspenseful story and unexpected twists.

Abhishek Pathak directed Drishyam 3: The Conclusion. The film features Ajay Devgn in the lead role, along with Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Mrunal Jadhav in important roles.

The movie is expected to be available on Netflix in Hindi only. Fans who missed watching it in theatres can now enjoy the thriller from home starting November 27.