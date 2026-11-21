Tharun Bhascker's ENE Repeat has received attention following its theatrical release, with Abhinav Gomatam emerging as one of the film's biggest highlights. While the entire cast has received appreciation for their performances, Abhinav's portrayal of Kaushik has particularly impressed audiences. His natural comic timing, expressions and one-liners have added plenty of entertainment to the sequel.

Abhinav had already made a lasting impression with his performance in the original Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi. His character and memorable dialogues continued to remain popular among audiences even years after the film's release.

With ENE Repeat, the actor has once again managed to recreate that connection, delivering several entertaining moments. His performance is particularly noticeable in the second half. where some of the film's funniest sequences revolve around his character.

Abhinav has been part of the Telugu film industry for several years and gradually established himself as a familiar face through supporting roles. He gained wider recognition with films such as Malli Raava and later became particularly popular for playing Kaushik in Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi.

Now, with ENE Repeat, Abhinav has once again demonstrated his strength as a comedian. His performance has also drawn attention from film critics, with reviews highlighting him as one of the sequel's strongest performers. If this appreciation translates into more opportunities, the film could prove to be another important milestone in his career.

Abhinav Gomatam has emerged as one of the biggest highlights of ENE Repeat, delivering a comic performance that has received considerable appreciation from film critics. His portrayal of Kaushik stands out for its natural comic timing, expressions and effortless dialogue delivery.

Several reviews have particularly praised Abhinav's ability to generate humour through subtle reactions and pauses rather than relying on exaggerated comedy. His performance has also drawn comparisons with the kind of audience appeal associated with established Telugu comedy actors such as Sunil, Vennela Kishore and Satya.

With ENE Repeat, Abhinav has once again demonstrated his strength as a comedian. His performance could open doors to more substantial roles in Telugu cinema. Whether he can turn this appreciation into bigger opportunities remains to be seen.