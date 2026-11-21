Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, November 21, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold prices continued to decline across India on Saturday, November 21, 2026. According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.25 lakh per 10 grams, 22-carat gold is around ₹1.14 lakh per 10 grams, while 18-carat gold is priced at around ₹93 thousand per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹1.75 lakh per kg across most cities.
Gold Prices Today - November 21, 2026:
Chennai
- 24K Gold: ₹1,25,080
- 22K Gold: ₹1,14,650
- 18K Gold: ₹93,300
Mumbai
- 24K Gold: ₹1,25,080
- 22K Gold: ₹1,14,650
- 18K Gold: ₹93,810
Delhi
- 24K Gold: ₹1,25,230
- 22K Gold: ₹1,14,800
- 18K Gold: ₹93,960
Kolkata
- 24K Gold: ₹1,25,080
- 22K Gold: ₹1,14,650
- 18K Gold: ₹93,810
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold: ₹1,25,080
- 22K Gold: ₹1,14,650
- 18K Gold: ₹93,810
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold: ₹1,25,080
- 22K Gold: ₹1,14,650
- 18K Gold: ₹93,810
Kerala
- 24K Gold: ₹1,25,080
- 22K Gold: ₹1,14,650
- 18K Gold: ₹93,810
Pune
- 24K Gold: ₹1,25,080
- 22K Gold: ₹1,14,650
- 18K Gold: ₹93,810
Vadodara
- 24K Gold: ₹1,25,130
- 22K Gold: ₹1,14,700
- 18K Gold: ₹93,860
Ahmedabad
- 24K Gold: ₹1,25,130
- 22K Gold: ₹1,14,700
- 18K Gold: ₹93,860
Silver Prices Today - November 21, 2026:
- Chennai: ₹1,75,000
- Mumbai: ₹1,75,000
- Delhi: ₹1,75,000
- Kolkata: ₹1,75,000
- Bengaluru: ₹1,75,000
- Hyderabad: ₹1,75,000
- Kerala: ₹1,75,000
- Pune: ₹1,75,000
- Vadodara: ₹1,75,000
- Ahmedabad: ₹1,75,000