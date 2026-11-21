Gold prices continued to decline across India on Saturday, November 21, 2026. According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.25 lakh per 10 grams, 22-carat gold is around ₹1.14 lakh per 10 grams, while 18-carat gold is priced at around ₹93 thousand per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹1.75 lakh per kg across most cities.

Gold Prices Today - November 21, 2026:

Chennai

24K Gold: ₹1,25,080

22K Gold: ₹1,14,650

18K Gold: ₹93,300

Mumbai

24K Gold: ₹1,25,080

22K Gold: ₹1,14,650

18K Gold: ₹93,810

Delhi

24K Gold: ₹1,25,230

22K Gold: ₹1,14,800

18K Gold: ₹93,960

Kolkata

24K Gold: ₹1,25,080

22K Gold: ₹1,14,650

18K Gold: ₹93,810

Bengaluru

24K Gold: ₹1,25,080

22K Gold: ₹1,14,650

18K Gold: ₹93,810

Hyderabad

24K Gold: ₹1,25,080

22K Gold: ₹1,14,650

18K Gold: ₹93,810

Kerala

24K Gold: ₹1,25,080

22K Gold: ₹1,14,650

18K Gold: ₹93,810

Pune

24K Gold: ₹1,25,080

22K Gold: ₹1,14,650

18K Gold: ₹93,810

Vadodara

24K Gold: ₹1,25,130

22K Gold: ₹1,14,700

18K Gold: ₹93,860

Ahmedabad

24K Gold: ₹1,25,130

22K Gold: ₹1,14,700

18K Gold: ₹93,860

Silver Prices Today - November 21, 2026: