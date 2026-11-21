Gold and silver prices have witnessed a sharp decline in India over the past month, bringing relief to jewellery buyers and creating uncertainty among investors. The recent correction has brought precious metal prices significantly lower than their earlier highs. This has raised an important question among buyers: Is this the right time to purchase gold and silver, or should they wait for prices to fall further?

According to bullion market data, 24-carat gold prices declined by around ₹18,160 per 10 grams between October 19 and November 19, 2026. During the same period, silver prices dropped by approximately ₹62,770 per kilogram.

The fall continued on November 20, when gold and silver witnessed further selling pressure. Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) slipped towards ₹1.23 lakh per 10 grams, while silver futures fell towards ₹1.49 lakh per kilogram.

Why Are Gold and Silver Prices Falling?

Several international factors have contributed to the recent decline in precious metal prices. A stronger US dollar has made gold and silver more expensive for buyers using other currencies, putting pressure on global demand.

Expectations of higher US interest rates have also affected investor sentiment. When interest rates remain high, investors may prefer interest-bearing assets over gold and silver, which do not generate regular income.

Heavy selling in international commodity markets has added to the pressure. Both metals have experienced significant corrections after their strong rallies earlier this year.

Is This the Right Time to Buy Gold and Silver?

The decline has created an opportunity for people planning to purchase jewellery, especially with the wedding season approaching. However, market experts caution buyers against trying to predict the exact bottom.

For people planning wedding purchases, buying gold in smaller instalments rather than making the entire purchase at once may help manage price fluctuations.

Long-term investors may also consider gradually increasing their gold exposure, provided it matches their financial goals and risk tolerance. However, silver can experience larger price swings and requires additional caution.

Should Buyers Wait for Prices to Fall Further?

Despite the recent correction, there is no guarantee that gold and silver prices have reached their lowest levels. A stronger US dollar, interest rate expectations and global market movements could continue to influence prices in the coming weeks.

Some market analysts believe the correction may continue until there are clear signs of a recovery. Therefore, buyers should avoid making decisions based only on the recent price drop.

What Should Investors Do Now?

People planning to buy jewellery for personal use can consider purchasing in phases instead of waiting for the perfect price. Investors looking at gold and silver as long-term assets should consider their investment horizon, overall portfolio and ability to handle market fluctuations.

The recent fall has certainly made precious metals more affordable compared with their earlier highs. However, buyers should remember that prices can move in either direction. Checking the latest rates, comparing jewellery-making charges and making informed decisions are important before purchasing.