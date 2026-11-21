After receiving attention for Dorothy, Keerthy Suresh is back on the big screen with Sathyavan Savithri, a courtroom drama featuring Mysskin in a key role. However, the film has struggled to attract audiences since its release, opening to a disappointing response at the box office.

Released amid limited buzz, the film failed to generate much interest among Telugu audiences. Even in Tamil Nadu, where expectations were relatively higher, the opening numbers were underwhelming. According to BookMyShow, the film sold just over 5,000 tickets on its first day, November 20, a rather disappointing figure for a film led by a popular actress.

It remains to be seen whether Sathyavan Savithri can pick up momentum over the weekend and improve its box-office performance.

The film is jointly produced by Drumsticks Productions and Zee Studios and directed by newcomer Praveen S. Vijaay. The supporting cast includes Charukesh, Bala Saravanan, Shilpa Manjunath, Madhusudhanan, R. Sundarrajan, Brigida, Maala Parvathi and A. Venkatesh, among others. Sam CS has composed the music.

The film's story follows Savithiri, a young lawyer who finds herself defending her husband Deepak in a murder case. The situation become more complicated when she has to face her former senior, Markandeyn, played by Mysskin, in the courtroom.

The central conflict set up a battle between thr two lawyer, adding emotional and legal drama to the narrative. The film also draws inspiration from the legendary tale of Savitri and Satyavan, giving the familiar story a modern courtroom setting.

Despite having an interesting premise and a recognised cast, the film's opening-day performance has raised questions about its reach among audiences, The initial response will be important in determining whether positive words of mouth can help the film attract more viewers during the coming days. Weekend collections are likely to offer a clearer picture of its box-office prospects.