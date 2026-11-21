Music director Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran's wedding reception has become a major talking point among celebrities and fans. The couple got married on November 11 in Greece in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. Their wedding reception is taking place in Chennai on November 21.

Several popular personalities from the film, sports and political industries are arriving in Chennai to attend the celebrations. Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, former cricketer Daniel Vettori and former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn have arrived in the city. Dale Steyn was accompanied by his family.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu also arrived in Chennai with his family to attend the reception. Videos of the celebrities arriving at Chennai Airport have gone viral on social media, attracting attention from fans.

The couple's wedding took place in Greece on November 11. Superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin were among the prominent personalities who reportedly attended the ceremony. Anirudh and Kavya tied the knot in a special self-respect wedding ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family.

Pictures from their wedding have already created a buzz on social media. Their reception is also bringing together several well-known personalities from cinema, cricket, politics and business.

With Mahesh Babu, Kane Williamson, Daniel Vettori and Dale Steyn arriving in Chennai, fans are eagerly waiting for more pictures and videos from Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding reception.

Mahesh Babu arrived in Chennai to attend Kaviya Kalainidhi Maran - Anirudh Ravichander wedding reception.🤩 https://t.co/eStAO5ClzC — Nikki (@ssmbbakthudu) November 20, 2026