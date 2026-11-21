Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is just one week away from its grand finale. This week's theme is Dictators, and the contestants are facing tough challenges as part of the tasks. The latest episode featured team games, emotional moments and a captaincy competition.

The housemates were divided into two teams for the Brains vs Strength task. Trigun's team won the game. However, Mukesh, who was acting as the dictator, declared Ram Prasad from his own team as the winner. This decision shocked the housemates. After Bigg Boss stepped in, Mukesh announced Aman as the actual winner.

As a reward, the winning team received biryani, while the losing team had to eat rice with gruel. When Naresh started eating the simple meal, Ram Prasad became emotional and broke down in tears. He remembered the food they used to enjoy outside the house and could not control his emotions. A small argument over cleaning duties followed this emotional moment.

Bigg Boss later announced that the winning team would get more chances to compete for captaincy. One contestant from the losing team would also be allowed to take part. Mukesh selected himself, RK and Neethu from his team. Trigun decided not to participate and chose to support his teammates from behind.

Mukesh, RK and Neethu then competed in the Study and Balance task. Mukesh was eliminated first, while Neethu won the challenge. The final captaincy competition featured Debjani, Aman, Shiv and Neethu. Trigun did not select Vamsi for the competition.

The four contestants faced the Stand and Knock Down task. Aman completed the challenge in the shortest time and won the game. Bigg Boss announced Aman as the new captain of the house.

With this victory, Aman also became the first contestant to qualify for the Week 13 Ticket to Finale task. The episode ended with his big win, making the captaincy task one of the key highlights of the week.