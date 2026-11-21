Several movies and web series are arriving on OTT platforms during the week of November 16 to 22, 2026. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, Aha, ZEE5 and Sun NXT have a mix of Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and international content for viewers.

This week's releases include horror thrillers, romantic dramas, comedy entertainers, crime stories and documentaries. Here is a look at the movies and web series available on different streaming platforms.

OTT Releases this Weekend:

Netflix

418: The Film

Haiku

Guarding Stars

Steps

Dhindora Season 2

The Altruists Season 1

The Blue Road

The Law of Beasts

Bread Barbershop

On Behalf of My Son

Cult

HB2ME

Sheriff Labrador Season 3

Tank Chair Season 1

Valentina and the 12 Signs

Gordon

Primetime Preacher$

Win the Mall

Mike Ward: Modest

Amazon Prime Video

Kiku Chiranjeevi

Mayookha

Drones

Premada Oorali

City Lights

Maarnami

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest

Courage

Madden

Perfect Liars

Campus Diaries Season 2

Bhai Tera Star Hai

Paach Futacha Bachchan

Motor City

Zip Wire

Marked Men: Rule + Shaw

Fight Against Evil 3

Last Meal

Mascarade Season 1

SonyLIV

Anbil Avan

Aha Video

Crazy Kalyanam

Sun NXT

Chiram

ZEE5

Teen Tigada Season 1

JioHotstar