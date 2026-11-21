OTT Releases This Week (November 16–22): New Movies and Web Series to Watch
Several movies and web series are arriving on OTT platforms during the week of November 16 to 22, 2026. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, Aha, ZEE5 and Sun NXT have a mix of Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and international content for viewers.
This week's releases include horror thrillers, romantic dramas, comedy entertainers, crime stories and documentaries. Here is a look at the movies and web series available on different streaming platforms.
OTT Releases this Weekend:
Netflix
- 418: The Film
- Haiku
- Guarding Stars
- Steps
- Dhindora Season 2
- The Altruists Season 1
- The Blue Road
- The Law of Beasts
- Bread Barbershop
- On Behalf of My Son
- Cult
- HB2ME
- Sheriff Labrador Season 3
- Tank Chair Season 1
- Valentina and the 12 Signs
- Gordon
- Primetime Preacher$
- Win the Mall
- Mike Ward: Modest
Amazon Prime Video
- Kiku Chiranjeevi
- Mayookha
- Drones
- Premada Oorali
- City Lights
- Maarnami
- The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest
- Courage
- Madden
- Perfect Liars
- Campus Diaries Season 2
- Bhai Tera Star Hai
- Paach Futacha Bachchan
- Motor City
- Zip Wire
- Marked Men: Rule + Shaw
- Fight Against Evil 3
- Last Meal
- Mascarade Season 1
SonyLIV
- Anbil Avan
Aha Video
- Crazy Kalyanam
Sun NXT
- Chiram
ZEE5
- Teen Tigada Season 1
JioHotstar
- Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi
- Kisko Tha Pata
- Mr & Mrs Office Season 1
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3
- When A Witness Recants
- The Pursuit: F1 Academy
- The Hotline
- Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie
- Sandpapergate: The Unsettled Debate Season 1
- The Circle